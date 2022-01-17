Community leader Abe Jenkins dies, political figures respond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former political director for the South Carolina Democratic Party, Abe Jenkins, has passed away.

Jenkins was a Summerville High School graduate. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from South Carolina State University in 1978 and later studied dynamics of organizations and leadership at the University of Pennsylvania.

He worked for President Barack Obama’s campaign in South Carolina, and more recently, served as the State Political Director for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign in the state. He’s also worked as a political consultant.

“Rarely do you meet someone who just wants everyone to be the best they can be-who cares more about us-the world-than they do themselves. Abe Jenkins was the example we all aspired to,” said Trav Robinson, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party. “He was my friend, and I am sad to be in a world w/o him. Of all days to pass. We love you, Abe.”

“I’d rather see a sermon than to hear one any day. Abe Jenkins was a living sermon and the epitome of a public servant. Simply put, he put in the work,” said Sen, Marlon Kimpson in a tweet. “Take your rest Abe and thank you for your service. We are much better off because you lived sir.”

“In the tradition of his renowned grandfather, Esau Jenkins, Abe lived a vital life of service and sacrifice and joy and love. He was a fine man and a deeply-committed servant leader whose legacy will be felt for generations to come, not only along the streets and shorelines of his beloved John Island, but across the width and breadth of our entire state,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

No other details were provided. Details about a service honoring Jenkins have not yet been announced to the public.