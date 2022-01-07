Community leaders believe helping those in need is key to combating crime

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community leaders in North Charleston are partnering to deliver supplies and groceries to those in need across North Charleston this weekend.

Organizers said the initiative is more than just providing meals for those in need, but hopefully a way to bring the community together.

The Community Resource Center, North Charleston Police Department, Ronjanea Smith Positive Vibes, and others are teaming up to provide food with the hope of creating something bigger.

“We are going to give them hygiene products, nutritional groceries, coats, hats and gloves,” said Louis Smith, executive director for the Community Resource Center.

North Charleston leaders are finding ways to fight crime after the city saw an increase in murders during 2021.

“You may have somebody who doesn’t have something they need. What do you think they are going to do? If they don’t have money they’re going to go out and find it and when that happens that’s when crime starts to creep up,” said North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

Chief Burgess believes chance can’t begin until action happens in the heart of the community.

“This is what I am talking about, this is where the rubber meets the road. We talk about a lot of things, but it’s about action as inaction – what we do for our communities,” he said.

Among those killed in North Charleston in 2021 was 14-year-old Ronjanea Smith, her dad, Ronald, is now on a mission to build a stronger North Charleston – hoping to prevent parents from having to bury their children.

“Hopefully this right here will do something to keep the violence down in the community, helping to feed people right now who’s in need, helping to get jackets and blankets for people that really need it,” said Smith.

Fighting crime poverty in the place they call home to build a stronger tomorrow.

“We are taking it to the hood,” said Smith.

“We are coming, we are coming. This is what you call working in the community and resolving some of the problems,” said Smith.

The Community Resource Center, North Charleston Police Department, and other groups will be in the Charleston Heights and Chicora-Cherokee neighborhoods on Saturday handing out nutritional food and hygiene items beginning at noon.