Community leaders call for resignation of NCPD assistant chief over Facebook post about SC Senate candidate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community leaders are calling for the termination of a Lowcountry assistant police chief for comment she made about a candidate for the South Carolina Senate.

It comes after a Charleston news paper published an opinion piece in October about Dr. Debbie Chatman Bryant, the Democratic candidate for the SC State Senate, which they endorsed.

Bryant faced Republican challenger and former North Charleston police officer Brian Adams for the seat to represent District 44.

A day after the newspaper published its endorsement, North Charleston PD’s Assistant Police Chief Greg Gomes posted on a Facebook group for Berkeley County Growth and Development, which has more than 17,000 members, saying the Democratic candidate “did not share Berkeley County values.”

Facebook

“She does not share Berkeley County values, so I’m not surprised the liberal P&C would endorse her. I’ll be casting my vote for Brian Adams, who I know will be strong on law and order and will never cave to the radical left,” the post by Gomes read.

Several community leaders and activists say that while they do not take issue with Gomes’ support of his candidate, many in the community feel his remarks “carry a racial-underpinning and bias that is unacceptable from anyone in law enforcement.” They say that especially pertains to someone in a senior administrative position and former Captain over the Office of Professional Standards in the department.

That is why they are calling for Gomes’ immediate resignation or termination from the North Charleston Police Department for what they call breaching several of the organizational values listed on the department’s website.

Some of those include “respect the rights of all citizens and fellow employees,” and “respect our differences and recognize that diverse backgrounds bring strength to our community. You can read more by visiting the department’s webpage here.

Various organizations and local community leaders are set to meet at North Charleston City Hall on Wednesday.