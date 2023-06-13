CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Community leaders and officials will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to address the recent leak of superintendent candidates for the Charleston County School District.

It comes after the district said the top three candidates’ names and resumes were leaked prematurely by a Facebook group last month, which prompted frustration among the applicants because they had not yet had the opportunity to speak with their current districts.

Two of the three candidates seeking the position withdrew from the process.

Leaders are expected to discuss the impact of the leak on the selection process and the community’s concerns during the press conference, according to organizers.

Current CCSD Board member Leah Whatley, North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward, State Rep. Matthew Leber, former Democratic Party Chairman Greg Perry, and Pastor Thomas Ravenell are expected to attend, among other community activists and local elected officials.

Rep. Leber (R-Charleston) on Monday penned a letter to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson expressing concern about the legality of the superintendent search process.

“The leak has caused concern among members of the community, who are now left wondering about the integrity of the selection process and the qualifications of the remaining candidate, organizers said in a news release. “The community believes that this incident has compromised the transparency and fairness of the selection process, and they demand answers from the Charleston County School District.”

On May 30, CCSD board members voted 6-2, with one member not present, to enter contract negotiations with Dr. Eric Gallien.

The press conference is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at 75 Calhoun Street.