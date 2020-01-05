Community members conduct county wide search for Bella The Dog

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A county wide search for a one man’s dog has brought thousands of people together.



Last month, the 2-year-old yellow lab mix named *Bella* disappeared after her owner’s truck was stolen.​ ​

North Charleston Police spotted the truck on Thursday and arrested the driver but the dog was not in the vehicle.​ ​

Richard Rawlings, Jr. was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and judge set a 50-thousand dollar surety bond Friday night.​ ​

While the truck was found, Bella was not. ​ ​ Close to two weeks after the truck was stolen, locals are still out searching and surveying the area to bring Bella home.​ ​

Search parties and hundred of flyers have been distributed and taped to various areas. ​ ​

Owner Ben Brengle says they’re gotten thousands of tips, most leading him and authorities closer to Bella, one of the most recent being a sighting almost 48 hours ago.​ ​

At day 12 he says he’s still keeping the faith and has continued to search every possible wooded area and nook and cranny.​ ​

“She means everything to me she trusts me and i trust her to stay alive so reports I’ve had of being seen here no less than 48 years ago is a good feeling,” says Ben Brengle, owner of Bella.​ ​ ​

As a reminder if you happen to see Bella, there are a few guidelines to keep in mind.​

1. keep your eye on her​

2. try not to make eye contact​

3. take a picture if you can​

4. don’t yell or chase after her​

5. note the exact location and call 1(833) MY Bella immediately.​

​ If you’d like to join a search party to find you can you visit the link here​

In case link doesn’t work, look up Find Bella of Charleston SC on Facebook and join the group