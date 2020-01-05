Community members conduct county wide search for Bella The Dog

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A county wide search for a one man’s dog has brought thousands of people together.
Last month, the 2-year-old yellow lab mix named *Bella* disappeared after her owner’s truck was stolen.
North Charleston Police spotted the truck on Thursday and arrested the driver but the dog was not in the vehicle.
Richard Rawlings, Jr. was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and judge set a 50-thousand dollar surety bond Friday night.
While the truck was found, Bella was not. Close to two weeks after the truck was stolen, locals are still out searching and surveying the area to bring Bella home.
Search parties and hundred of flyers have been distributed and taped to various areas.
Owner Ben Brengle says they’re gotten thousands of tips, most leading him and authorities closer to Bella, one of the most recent being a sighting almost 48 hours ago.
At day 12 he says he’s still keeping the faith and has continued to search every possible wooded area and nook and cranny.
“She means everything to me she trusts me and i trust her to stay alive so reports I’ve had of being seen here no less than 48 years ago is a good feeling,” says Ben Brengle, owner of Bella.
As a reminder if you happen to see Bella, there are a few guidelines to keep in mind.
1. keep your eye on her
2. try not to make eye contact
3. take a picture if you can
4. don’t yell or chase after her
5. note the exact location and call 1(833) MY Bella immediately.
If you’d like to join a search party to find you can you visit the link here
In case link doesn’t work, look up Find Bella of Charleston SC on Facebook and join the group