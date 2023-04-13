NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Educators and community leaders from across the Lowcountry came to Trident Technical College to discuss the state of public schools across the Tri-County area.

For two hours Thursday evening, people gathered in the College Center to participate in the Tri-County Community Education Center.

“The idea is to get people — constituents, community members, everyday people sitting at the table together; identifying what their priority issues are, what they’d like to see done about them and hearing from each other,” said Dr. Jacqueline McLemore, a volunteer for Charleston Shared Future.

Those in attendance talked about the potential they envision for area public schools in small groups made up of people from Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties.

“Just hearing some of the things that I feel and believe in from other people around the table we sat at made a big difference. It opened up my mind to a lot of things,” said Donna Brown Newton.

Organizers say having that variety of voices come together to share ideas is invaluable in their pursuit to improve the public education system.

“We want to bring people who represent very different perspectives who have different roles in the community, are different ages, have had different experiences with education,” added McLemore.

So many different perspectives mean differing opinions. But one thing Merrill Towns Chapman says her group agreed on is the need for better student equity in schools.

“We believe that are kids are not being treated fairly between white children and Black children,” Chapman said. “And we want to see that change.”

With such a large, diverse group of people participating in Thursday’s conversation, leaders say it’s evident education is a top priority in the Tri-County area.

“Everybody believes here that every child should be successful,” John Read, who serves on the board for The Charleston Forum, said. “That everybody should be concerned with the disparity that separates kids of color and kids who live in poverty from other kids. That needs to come to an end. I think we all want that.”

Organizers say they plan to take the recommendations made tonight and send them to each county’s school leadership.