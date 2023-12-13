HOLLYWOOD S.C. (WCBD)– Thursday afternoon, community members in Hollywood are meeting to discuss possible racial profiling by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in Charleston County.

“Many parents are concerned because their child is being stopped for saying that the light went out, and when the officer gets to the car drivers and registration. Now he wants to search the car, which is inappropriate,” said Charles Glover, a community advocate.

A recent incident involving former Charleston County deputy James Carter, who was fired and arrested for allegedly assaulting a suspect after a pursuit in Hollywood, is bringing more attention to the issue. Carter was fired, and the Charleston County sheriff’s Office said his behavior did not reflect their standards, but some residents are still concerned about the agency.

“This is an ongoing thing that’s been happening in the community, you know when the guy got beat up by the officer. It brings great concern because where does it go from here? They need to govern themselves accordingly pretty much and focus on the safety of the people in the community instead of causing problems,” said Glover.

We contacted the Charleston County sheriff’s Office, who gave us a statement.

“Our doors are always open to community members when they have a concern about policing policies and procedures. We look forward to learning more,” said the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.