Community members want Summerville Town Council to save playground equipment donated during segregation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the African American community came together in Summerville on Wednesday to bring awareness and try to save a playground that was donated to the community during segregation.

The group met near a historical marker at the old Alston High School in Summerville. Several students who attended the school were part of Wednesday’s gathering.

Members of the community said they are concerned that Summerville Town Council may not work to save playground equipment that was donated to an African American playground during segregation.

Community members also do not believe Black-owned businesses were able to take advantage of personal protective equipment or COVID-19 emergency funding during the pandemic.

“We’re also looking to display some of our African-American art. We have a poet here, an artist here, many other things. We have a farmer here. We’re trying to get African American farmers to get their goods in the stores here so we can purchase their goods,” said Linda Saylor-Marchant with the Alston Heritage Foundation.

The group chose to hold the Wednesday press conference on Wednesday, the fourth day of Kwanzaa, which is dedicated to cooperative economics.