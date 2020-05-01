Community mourns the passing of Mr. Jessie Dingle

A viewing will be held today for the late Mr. Jessie Dingle, Sr., a man regarded as a Lowcountry legend to many.

Mr. Dingle, from Mount Pleasant passed away Thursday, April 23rd after a long illness. He was 84-years-old.

Mr. Dingle was well known throughout our community. He worked at Bluestein’s Menswear in downtown Charleston for decades, owned a popular downtown Charleston snack bar, led and managed the gospel group the rolling stones, and hosted a gospel radio show on WPAL radio station.

Mr. Dingle leaves behind six children, many grand and great-grand children, and a host of family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, a private funeral will be held Saturday, May 2nd.