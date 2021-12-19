Community outreach group gives out over 500 coats to local families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday, Every 1 Voice Matters held its 4th Annual Christmas Charity Coat Drive and gave away hundreds of coats to children in low to moderate-income communities.

Every 1 Voice Matters’ charity coat drive was held at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston.

More than 500 coats were given out to families, who were required to register beforehand, with the help of Z93 Jamz and Acts of Kindness.

Founder Sherrika Myers said that the organization sought to make a larger impact to reach as many kids as possible.

“Last year our coat drive resulted in car lines wrapped around the street corner and coats were gone in the matter of an hour; our community matters.”