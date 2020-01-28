Community reacts to Kobe Bryant’s passing

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – After the shocking news of the death of 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, local coaches, players, and fans of the game reflect on the impact Bryant made on their lives.

“Everyone knows him as the basketball guy, but the past couple of years he’s been more human to people off the court with all of the stuff that he has done,” said Thomas Butters, basketball coach at CSU.

“As an athlete, he’s one of my biggest inspirations when it comes to work ethic and working hard. He’s known for being tough on his teammates and hard on himself,” said Dekeiya Cohen, West Ashley native and current professional basketball player in Turkey.

Many have welcomed Bryant into their homes, watching him play 20 seasons in the NBA. Even though they have never actually met him, many feel like they know him.

“I mean he’s a stranger, but you feel like you know him,” said Butters.