NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is opening a new location in North Charleston Thursday afternoon.

The new location will serve as a site for large grocery, hygiene products, and baby necessity distributions.

The center is also accepting applications for air conditioning units and home repairs.

Enrollments will also be held for the center’s summer enrichment program.

Citizens can also be provided with veterans’ assistance and school supplies.

The grand opening will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.