FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is partnering with Fetter Health to host a vaccine distribution.

They will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Tuesday’s clinic starting at 7:00 a.m. There will be 1,600 doses available for people 18 and older.

The event will take place at Ferndale Gym at 1995 Bolton St. in North Charleston.