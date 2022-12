NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday.

During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children.

The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m.

The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.