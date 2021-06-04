Community Resource Center hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic and grocery distribution in North Charleston Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is partnering with the Shifa Medical Clinic to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday.

The clinic will be a free clinic offered to those eligible to get the vaccine starting at 2 p.m. at the Community Resource Center North Charleston location at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.

The event will be in conjunction with the massive grocery, hygiene and baby supplies distribution at the same location.

The Community Resource Center invites the community to participate in both events Saturday afternoon.