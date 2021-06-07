Community Resource Center hosting free food distribution

FILE – In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. A group of Instacart workers are organizing a strike across the U.S. starting Monday, March 30, 2020, to demand more pay and protection as they struggle to meet a surge in demand for grocery deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic. It was unclear how many of Instacart’s shoppers – most of whom work as independent contractors – would join the strike. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

RIDGEILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host a free massive food distribution with the help of the Town of Ridgeville.

The distribution will happen at 2 p.m. and will be free for all participants at the Ridgeville Town Hall.