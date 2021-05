FILE – In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. A group of Instacart workers are organizing a strike across the U.S. starting Monday, March 30, 2020, to demand more pay and protection as they struggle to meet a surge in demand for grocery deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic. It was unclear how many of Instacart’s shoppers – most of whom work as independent contractors – would join the strike. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host a grocery distribution at the North Charleston location Wednesday afternoon.

The event will be held at the Community Resource Center North Charleston location on Whipper Barony Lane. The distribution will begin at 2 p.m. and go until supplies run out.

The distribution is in efforts to help those in need throughout the community.