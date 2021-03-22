Community Resource Center hosting massive food distributions starting Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host massive food distributions throughout the week starting Monday, March 22nd.

MONDAY

On Monday, there will be a massive fresh fruits and vegetables giveaway in Summerville starting at 2 p.m.

The distribution will take place at the Summerville YMCA at 208 W. Doty Ave. in Summerville.

WEDNESDAY

On Wednesday, March 24th, there will be another food destruction in North Charleston.

The event will take place at the Community Resource Center North Charleston at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane and will begin at 2 p.m.

The Community Resource Centers and their volunteers are working to impact the community throughout the pandemic.

For more information regarding the distributions, contact Louis Smith at 843-530-6473.