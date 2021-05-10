Community Resource Center hosting multiple grocery distributions for the community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host two grocery distributions and a grocery and hygiene supplies giveaway this week in the Lowcountry.

The first grocery distribution will be held Monday, May 10th at the Downtown Summerville Family YMCA. The event will begin at 2 p.m. and last until supplies run out.

The next distribution will be Wednesday, May 12th at the Community Resource Center North Charleston location. The event will begin at 2 p.m. and last while supplies last.

On Saturday, May 15th there will be a grocery, baby supplies, and hygiene product distribution for the community at Bethany Baptist Church in Downtown Charleston. The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. at the church and last until supplies run out.