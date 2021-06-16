Community Resource Center hosting several food and supplies distributions this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host multiple food and supplies distributions this week throughout the Lowcountry.
Wednesday, June 16th, there will be a groceries and hygiene products distribution at their North Charleston location.
Saturday, June 19th, they will celebrate Juneteenth at Ferndale Gym in North Charleston with a grocery, hygiene and baby supplies giveaway.
Both events will begin at 2 p.m. and go until supplies last.
