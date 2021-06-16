Community Resource Center hosting several food and supplies distributions this week

Instacart worker Saori Okawa loads groceries into her car for home delivery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in San Leandro, Calif. Okawa is one of an estimated 1.5 million so-called gig workers who make a living driving people to airports, picking out produce at grocery stores or providing childcare for working parents. But with the pandemic pummeling the global economy and U.S. unemployment reaching heights not seen since the Great Depression, gig workers are clamoring for jobs that often pay less while facing stiff competition from a crush of newly unemployed workers also attempting to patch together a livelihood until the economy recovers. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host multiple food and supplies distributions this week throughout the Lowcountry.

Wednesday, June 16th, there will be a groceries and hygiene products distribution at their North Charleston location.

Saturday, June 19th, they will celebrate Juneteenth at Ferndale Gym in North Charleston with a grocery, hygiene and baby supplies giveaway.

Both events will begin at 2 p.m. and go until supplies last.