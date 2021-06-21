Community Resource Center hosting two grocery distributions this week

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center hosting two grocery distributions this week in North Charleston and Ridgeville.

Monday, June 21, the center will host a grocery distribution at Edisto Indian Free Clinic in Ridgeville. The clinic is located at 1125 Ridge Rd. in Ridgeville and the event will begin at 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23, there will be another distribution event at the Community Resource Center located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston. The event will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Both events will last while supplies last.

