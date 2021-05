RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will partner with Ridgeville city leaders and the local police department to host a massive grocery distribution.

The distribution event will be held Monday, May 17th at the Ridgeville Town Hall located at 105 School St. The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. and continue while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Community Resource Center at 843-530-6473.