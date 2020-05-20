Community Resource Center to host free food distribution across 6 sites in Charleston and Dorchester counties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Centers of North Charleston and Summerville are hosting six food distribution events at sites across the Charleston and Dorchester Counties.

Organizers say they want to help anyone who lost their job or cannot get nutritious foods because of panic buying associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Food will be given away beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the items run out.

You can find the food distribution sites at the following locations:

The Spot 47 – 47 Cooper Street in downtown Charleston

Joseph Floyd Manor – 2106 Mt. Pleasant Street in Charleston

Blue Note Bistro – 7550 Dorchester Road in North Charleston

Community Resource Center – 3629 Azalea Drive in North Charleston

Ridgeville Town Hall – 105 School Street in Ridgeville

Shady Grove United Methodist Church – 9921 Charleston Highway in St. George

Volunteers and law enforcement will be on hand to pass out the food.

“We are here to help the people, and what’s more important is that all the sheriffs, all the police departments, the majority of the police departments in this area of the Lowcountry, has helped us move this food and is going to help us get the food out to the people that really need it,” said Louis Smith, executive director for the Community Resource Center

All food distribution sites open Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. and will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.