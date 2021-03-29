Community Resource Center to host multiple community events this week throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will be hosting a week long worth of events to impact those in the Charleston community from food distributions to Affordable Care Act enrollments.

On Monday, March 29th, the Community Resource Center will host a massive food distribution at the Summerville Family YMCA located at 208 W. Doty Ave. in Summerville starting at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30th, there will be an Affordable Care Act enrollment event partnered with Nonprofit Palmetto Project at 116 W. 2nd North St. in Summerville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For appointments, you can call 843-530-6473.

Wednesday, March 31st, there will be another massive food distribution at the Ferndale Gym located at 1919 Piedmont Ave. in North Charleston beginning at 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 1st, the Community Resource Center announces that in partnership with DHEC that have reached a goal of 300 community members registered for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Friday, April 2nd, the center will partner with Nonprofit Palmetto Project for another Affordable Care Act enrollment event. The event will take place at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Saturday, April 3rd, the center will end the week with a food distribution in partnership with the Consortium Downtown Historical Churches. The distributions will be held at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church at 95 Cooper St. in Downtown Charleston starting at 12 p.m.

For more information on any of the events with the Community Resource Center, contact Louis Smith at 843-530-6473.