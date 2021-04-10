Community Resource Center to host three grocery distribution events in Summerville, North Charleston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is gearing up for more grocery distribution events over the next week.

Organizers say the pandemic has impacted families across the tri-county and are working to provide relief and meals to those in need.

The first distribution event will take place at the Summerville Family YMCA on Monday, April 12th beginning at 2:00 p.m. (208 W. Doty Ave. in Summerville)

Then on Wednesday, April 14th, you can find another grocery distribution event happening at the Community Resource Center on Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston starting at 2:00 p.m. (3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston)

Finally, a third grocery distribution event will take place at Doty Park in Summerville beginning at 2:00 p.m. where groceries, hygiene supplies and supplies will be distributed. (320 North Laurel Street in Summerville)

“The impact our efforts have has been unbelievable and we will continue helping the community, one person, one resource at a time,” said Louis Smith.