NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston says starting Tuesday they will open a makeshift shelter for the homeless and less fortunate during Idalia.

According to Executive Director Louis Smith, the Community Resource Center will provide shelter during and after Idalia sweeps South Carolina.

The center will supply groceries, hygiene products, and baby items to those in need during the storm.

Organizers say the make-shift storm shelter is a collaborative effort between the Community Resource Center, State Representative Wendell Gilliard, and County Councilman Teddy Pryor Jr.

The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.

The space will open on Tuesday afternoon.