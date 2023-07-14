NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will serve as a cooling center for those who need to escape the heat.

The center, which is located on Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston, will be open Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16 for members of the community to enjoy the air-conditioned facility between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. each day.

“Our goal is to reduce the chances of heat illness by providing a cool and safe environment for our elderly, homeless veterans, and other community members in need,” said Louis Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Center.

Refreshments will be served.