Community Resource Centers hosting multiple food distributions this week

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Centers will be hosting two food distributions on March 8th and March 10th.

Monday’s distribution will be a fresh fruits and vegetables giveaway taking place at the Summerville Family YMCA starting at 2p.m.

Wednesday’s distribution will be another massive food distribution at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston starting at 2 p.m.

The Community Resource Centers volunteers invite all families to join and receive fresh fruits and vegetables during the drive-thru event.