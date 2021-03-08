Community Resource Centers hosting multiple food distributions this week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Centers will be hosting two food distributions on March 8th and March 10th.

Monday’s distribution will be a fresh fruits and vegetables giveaway taking place at the Summerville Family YMCA starting at 2p.m.

Wednesday’s distribution will be another massive food distribution at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston starting at 2 p.m.

The Community Resource Centers volunteers invite all families to join and receive fresh fruits and vegetables during the drive-thru event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES