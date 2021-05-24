Community Resource Center hosting two food distributions this week in the Lowcountry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is hosting two food distributions this week in the Lowcountry for the community.

The first event will be Monday, May 24 at the Downtown Summerville Family YMCA on South Cedar St. The distribution will begin at 2 p.m. and last while supplies last.

The next distribution will be Wednesday, May 26 at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston. The event will also begin at 2 p.m. and last while supplies last.

The center urges those who may be in need of groceries, to come out as they work to help the community.