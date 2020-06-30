Community supply and food donations support MUSC operations and boost spirits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 300 people, businesses and organizations have donated meals, equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment to MUSC Health Care team members and patients since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

As the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continues to climb across the state, these donations have helped MUSC respond and prepare for taking care of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

“The outpouring of support for our care team members and patients during this pandemic has been extraordinary, especially considering how many families and businesses are struggling themselves,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and vice president for Health Affairs.

In-kind donations from March 20 to June 26, 2020:

Supplies

• 25,000+ face shields.

• 58,410 masks.

• Air freight and delivery of 150,000 goggles and protective face shields.

• Three loaner cars for team members without transportation.

• 54 iPads for patients who have been isolated from family and friends because of COVID-19 visitor restrictions.

Food

• 72 hospital units served.

• 15,480 free meals to those working the front lines.

• 2,160 pounds of food to care team members.

“These gifts have boosted our capacity of in demand health supplies for MUSC Health care teams who put their own health at risk to care for our patients. The community as well as many of our partners have come together to support our teams physically and mentally, with supplies, meals and motivating messages. We can’t thank them enough and appreciate the continued support as we weather this pandemic,” said Dr. Cawley.

MUSC Health appreciates and welcomes donations.

“The community awareness of front line care workers has been amazing,” said Matina Kordonis, a nurse who works in the medical intensive care unit (MICU) with COVID-19 patients. “The amount of support from the community to make sure we have what we need has been overwhelming and puts smiles on everyone’s faces. The support of the community has been a positive light through this pandemic.”

For a current list of supply requests, please visit MUSC Health’s donations page. Monetary donations can be made online at giving.musc.edu or by phone at 843-792-2678.