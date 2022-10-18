NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 2,000 smoke alarms were donated to fire departments across the Charleston metro on Tuesday afternoon.

The smoke alarms, provided by ServiceMaster of Charleston, cost about $14,000. They were donated as part of the company’s annual initiative.

“It’s actually something that comes normally out of their budget, but we were able to – with the help of our vendors and local partners, friends, and family – to raise some money to go ahead and purchase these smoke alarms for them to distribute around the community,” said Justin Beinkampen, owner of ServiceMaster of Charleston.

Beinkampen said they have done this for about 10 years. “This is the biggest year we’ve had, so we’ve been fortunate enough to raise enough money to get this many,” he said.

“This is North Charleston’s second year of accepting smoke alarms from them,” said Laura Kondor, Fire and Life Safety Educator for the North Charleston Fire Department. “We use these smoke alarms to go out into the community and do smoke alarm sweeps- when we see areas that we’re having issues with fires, or if we have a fatal fire.”

Having a working smoke alarm is one of the few ways you can potentially save your life, or a family member’s life.

14 Lowcountry fire departments showed up to the event on Tuesday and each received between 50 and 150 alarms.

“One of our biggest things that we try to do is just leave the community a little better than what we found it, and I think this is a good opportunity for us to say thank you to them.”

