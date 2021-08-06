Company hands out free personal protective equipment in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A company in North Charleston handed out free personal protection equipment for COVID-19 over the past two days.

Employees at ProPac Inc. spent the day passing out thousands of boxes of PPE materials to those who need them.

ProPac Inc. is a disaster preparedness relief company, which provides things like sheltering supplies, cots, blankets, and pillows to a variety of emergency agencies.

“We’ve had a large inventory of product and supplies leftover from COVID,” said Richard King, ProPac COO. “We understand that COVID is still rampant in the community with the Delta variant and the increasing number of cases, so we thought it would be a good chance and opportunity to give back to the community.”

ProPac Inc. began handing out supplies Thursday morning. By early afternoon, more than 500 cars drove away with some of the materials.

“We didn’t expect really to have so many folks out honestly, it was a great project for us,” said King.

They processed many more cars on Friday. While their supply drive is now over, you can reach out to them online if you still need PPE.

“We probably will still have some supplies. We have a very large inventory leftover. A lot of the work that we had done with a large, very large municipalities.”

Enough people showed up looking for PPE that the North Charleston Police Department had to shut down any new people who arrived sometime after noon.