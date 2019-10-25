Company that paved over mud flap in Berkeley County speaks out

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Remember that mud flap that road crews paved over in Berkeley County?

The company that handled that project on Hoodtown Road in Alvin reached out to News 2. They wanted to explain on camera how that truck mud flap ended up under the asphalt of that newly paved road.

Earlier this week, we told you about a pothole that was created when a mud flap was paved over.

Paragon Construction paved about 2.5 miles of the road this year. The company’s president said they were able to resurface the road on time, earning a bonus.

He says it is almost a continuous train of equipment being used to pave a road like this.

“The dump truck is two vehicles up backing into the shuttle buggy; when it backs up against the front it puts pressure on the mud flaps. A lot of these truck drivers trim their mud flaps or pick them up off the ground or hang them to prevent tearing them because, obviously, they don’t want us to damage their truck either- but in some cases that get overlooked or you got an extra-long mud flap. It comes in there and gets pinched between the machine and the tire and as the truck rolls it just rips the mud flap off under the equipment at that time, so it’s really not visible,” explained Dusty Garus.

Crews were out on Hoodtown Road Friday morning and were able to repair this pothole. The road is now smooth again.