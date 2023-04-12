CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new website that outlines the City of Charleston’s flooding and sea level rise strategy was presented to city council on Tuesday evening.

The website outlines what the city is doing in terms of infrastructure, drainage projects, policies, and initiatives to combat flooding and sea rise.

Dale Morris, the city’s chief resilience officer, said the strategy was previously updated in 2019 but did not provide clear, updated guidance on the many projects over the last few years.

“The 2019 strategy was missing a lot of really important information on drainage projects, on Spring/Fishburne, on the low Battery – very important projects to show what we’re doing. Shadowmoss, Church Creek and the buyouts,” he said.

From land management to extreme weather, project funding, and community engagement, the website provides comprehensive information that residents and businesses can browse when it comes to the city’s plan and what is being done to combat the issues.

Click here to view the 2023 Flooding and Sea Level Rise Strategy Update.