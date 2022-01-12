Concerns raised about COVID testing site on Clements Ferry Road

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A COVID-19 testing site in Wando is raising red flags with some Lowcountry residents.

With the surge of the omicron variant and an increasing need for COVID-19 tests, people are searching for the quickest option for a test result.

That is where the Center for COVID Control testing site on Clements Ferry Road comes in. The company, which has more than 300 locations nationwide, offers free same-day rapid testing with results in less than 20 minutes, according to their website.

Upon arrival, consumers are asked to fill out a card with their name, birth date, and insurance information.

Screenshot of Twitter account

The website claims the company is CDC-approved and partnered with a licensed laboratory. It also links to a Twitter page and Instagram page. The Twitter account is listed as “suspended” and the Instagram page is filled with comments calling the company “fake” and “a scam.”

According to KION in Portland, consumers have been filing complaints against the company with the Better Business Bureau. The BBB of Oregon and Washington has joined an investigation with the BBB of Chicago where the company is headquartered.

News 2 visited the Clements Ferry location on Wednesday and confronted staff who said they were affiliated with the CDC, but a look at SCDHEC’s website showed the business is not a registered testing location.

News 2 has reached out to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the BBB of South Carolina, the SC Department of Consumer Affairs, and SCDHEC for comment.