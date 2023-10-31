MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is getting a new taco restaurant in Condado on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The grand opening of Condado Tacos is scheduled for 11 a.m. alongside a confetti canon celebration. The first 100 customers in line will receive a “Year of Yum,” which includes one free taco every week for a whole year,

All attendees of the grand opening will also receive a free taco with a purchase and $5 Signature Margaritas all day.

The restaurant’s interior is covered in murals from local artists like Alli Dunavant, Jesse Earle, Douglas Panzone, and more.

Condado’s menu boasts ingredients like tajin, cilantro-lime aioli, jicama, and a house-made Kewl Ranch taco shell. Also included are vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options to choose from.

Customers can also build their own tacos, choosing from various taco shells, meats, sauces, and toppings.

The options continue beyond food. Condado has a list of signature cocktails and a full bar with various 100% blue agave tequilas.