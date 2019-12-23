Two cases of mumps confirmed at Kiawah Island Resort

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WBCD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported two confirmed cases of the mumps at Kiawah Island Resort.

On Monday, one individual “associated with Kiawah Resort” was confirmed with a case of the mumps.

A spokesperson for the resort confirmed the first case to News 2, but could not comment any further.

On Friday, DHEC confirmed a second case to News 2.

DHEC was unable to provide “any information concerning details about physical condition, hospitalization, age, sex, and residence.”

This is the third location in the Lowcountry where a mumps case has been reported.

To date, 75 cases have been reported at the College of Charleston, and one case was reported at Summerville High School.