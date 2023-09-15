MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Congressional Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will undergo $3 million in innovations. This new exhibit is expected to introduce several new attractions for future visitors.

Renovations to The Medal of Honor Museum include an immersive experience and new artifacts to tell stories of people who have received the nation’s highest award for military valor.

The National Medal of Honor Leadership and Education Center donated $3.5 million to fund the project. City leaders say the project is expected to take about six months to complete.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie expressed his thoughts on how this new project is essential for people to understand the history of the soldiers who served this country.

“It’s a seamless education experience of learning the history and looking in the past, and then the education center leadership equips and enables you to act to the future,” said Haynie.

Meanwhile, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg expressed why the city of Charleston deserved to be named the National Affiliation of Honoring Medal of Honor recipients.

“We have the foundation of assets in history that will not just teach lessons but inspire people, and that’s what this mission is all about. To inspire the citizens and youth about what it means to serve our country,” he said.

Visitors can expect to see the Medal of Honor Museum renovations early in the spring of 2024.