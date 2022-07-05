MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, headquartered at Patriot’s Point, released a statement Tuesday welcoming the most recent recipients of the nation’s highest honor.

The release came shortly after President Joe Biden awarded the medal to former US Army Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, former US Army Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Major John J. Duffy. Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro was posthumously awarded.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is an organization “dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its Recipients, inspiring Americans, and supporting the Recipients as they connect with communities across the country.”

In the statement, the Society said that it welcomes the newest recipients and that the ceremony “presented a poignant reminder of the sacrifices of the service members who served with these men, especially those who never made it home.”

The statement concluded by saying “these newest Medal of Honor recipients wear the Medal on behalf of those who were lost and those whose freedom was secured by their sacrifice.”