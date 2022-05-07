NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members and politicians from across the state, including the Lowcountry, came together Saturday for food, music and fun.

Congressman Jim Clyburn hosted his World Famous Fish Fry for the first time in two years.

“This is Jim Clyburn’s World Famous Fish Fry,” 2022 gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham said. “You don’t miss it. You don’t want to miss it. Just glad we’re out of this pandemic and we’re all out here enjoying ourselves.”

The event is usually in Columbia, however this year, it was held in North Charleston.

“To be able to see this event that is normally held in our state’s capital being held in my hometown,” 97th District Democratic candidate ReZsaun Lewis said, “in the place where I come from, it’s kind of bittersweet. I love it and I love seeing the people from North Charleston out here.”

Several political candidates were in attendance to speak with voters as primary elections quickly approach.

“I think it just reinforces that democracy is in action,” Angela Geter, candidate for U.S. Senate, said. “That people are still engaged and people still care about what happens to our state.”

Current state senator and 2022 candidate for governor, Mia McLeod, says she’s running to make the Palmetto State more inclusive for everyone.

“My sons don’t want to live here as young adults,” McLeod said, “and I believe we can change that. I just think you shouldn’t have to know somebody to be somebody who matters in this state. South Carolina can and should be a place where everybody can thrive.”

Congressman Clyburn says the country is at a crossroads and the only way for our nation to progress is by voting.

“We have got to make some decisions as to whether or not we will continue our pursuit of trying to get to a more union,” Clyburn said, “or are we going to give up on pursuit and allow this country to become an autocracy.”

All candidates at Saturday’s fish fry encourage everyone to get out and vote in the state primary elections on Tuesday, June 14.