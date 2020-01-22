Congressman Jim Clyburn visits Charleston; speaks on the restoration of historical documents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is known for its rich history.

Charleston Register of Deeds Michael Miller wants to make sure that some of that rich history that’s in his possession is restored.

Items in the Register of Deeds office includes, the South Carolina version of the Magna Carta and documents that go back as far as the 1700s.

Congressman Clyburn told me why he feels that this project is important.

“There’s a lot of lessons contained here that we ought to learn from and hopefully lean towards that which is good and not repeat that which is not so good.” Congressman Jim Clyburn

The next steps include talking to more national leaders and seeing what they could do to help get these projects one step closer to restoration.

According to Register of Deeds Michael Miller, they plan on meeting with people from the Smithsonian Museum on March 5 and 6 to discuss what they believe can be done to help restore these documents.