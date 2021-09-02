Construction begins on massive boat landing on Lake Moultrie

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction is underway on a massive boat landing on Lake Moultrie.

The $4 or $5 million boat landing – being referred to as a mega boat landing – will feature six ramps on the 14-acre property, which county leaders say will be a game-changer.

A police boat dock will enable law enforcement to keep a marine patrol boat on site to help them answer lake calls much quicker.

Additionally, a pavilion will be built for dances, movie nights, and other events. The old Lions Beach location will be opened as a beach at the new park, and a walking trail will be built around the property.

“What we’re trying to do is provide more people access to the waterway,” said Berkeley County supervisor Johnny Cribb.

The 180 boat and 180 car parking spots will allow the landing to host major fishing tournaments, bringing millions of dollars in economic impact to businesses in the area.

Joey Edens is the manager at Angler’s Sporting Goods in Moncks Corner and is looking forward to the new boat landing. “We sell everything that a hunter or a fisherman needs to get out on the water or in the woods,” he said.

Edens has spent his fair share of time out on the water, too. “I was born in Moncks Corner. I learned to swim at Atkins Landing,” he said.

Atkins Landing closed nearly a decade ago after their lease with Santee Cooper ended. Santee Cooper is going to give Berkeley County a 40-year lease of the property at no cost.

Officials with both Berkeley County and Santee Cooper were on hand for Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Supervisor Cribb said he’s hoping to see this mega boat ramp open for business within the next 18 months.