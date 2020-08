SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction has begun on new pickleball courts at Doty Park in Summerville.

The courts will replace the old horseshoe pits town officials say are no longer used.

The town teamed up with the beverage brand “Sparkling Ice” for the project. It is the first “Sparkling Ice Cheers to You Town Beautification Project.”

The courts will be the first in Summerville to be played by the public, free of charge. The pickleball courts are expected to be done by this fall.