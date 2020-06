CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police say a construction crew dug up an ordnance at 1300 Meeting Street.

The Air Force EOD Team responded to the scene.

Several roadways are closed to traffic, including Morrison and Brigade, Brigade and Meeting, Cyprus and King, Mt. Pleasant and King.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Charleston Police say people within 1000 feet in all directions have been evacuation.

The Air Force is handling the removal and disposal.