All lanes reopen after ‘Construction mud’ spills on Hwy 17 North at IOP Connector

UPDATE: Police say all lanes of Highway 17 North have reopened after construction mud spilled on the roadway Monday morning.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction mud that fell off a dump truck snarled traffic in Mount Pleasant on Monday.

Police shut down Highway 17 North around 10:00 a.m., diverting all traffic onto the Isle of Palms Connection, while crews worked to clean up the debris.

Traffic on Highway 17 South is moving normally.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are investigating the source and are working to reopen the road as quickly as possible.

