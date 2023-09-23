CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of downtown Charleston’s most visited destinations, The Battery, has been undergoing a years-long transformation. And after a lengthy construction process, the ‘Low Battery’ project is nearing its final phase.

The iconic seawall and promenade will soon feature refurbished sidewalks, new trees and plants, grass areas, and even park benches giving locals and tourists more to love as they take in beautiful views of the harbor, park, and historic homes.

Construction will also help protect the city from rising sea levels and storm surge.

“We used to bring our dog down here and walk a lot, but now it’s hard with a lot of it closed off. It’s hard to find parking, it’s hard to just get down here in general,” said Emily, who was enjoying a walk near White Point Garden on Friday afternoon.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he understands how difficult it is to adjust to the ongoing construction at the Battery. But he believes the project, when completed, will be worth every temporary inconvenience.

“It’s so worth it. This is going to be beautiful and protect this whole southern peninsula of the city,” he said.

The project cost around $77 million and will protect the city from rising sea levels for years to come. But protection is not the only benefit.

“What we are concerned with is protecting our city from rising waters not only from storm water when a hurricane comes by, but also long term from rising sea level. That is the number one thing,” the mayor said. “Number two is to make it beautiful, make it functional. Something that our citizens will love and enjoy.”

“I think this is an amazing project. They’ve done an amazing job with the very challenging project. I’ve been walking here for the last two years since they started, and they have done an amazing job. Taking out the old wall that’s 100 years old, concrete wall, and replacing it with this beautiful wall,” said resident Gordan Shreck, who expressed his excitement for the completion of the project.

Mayor Tecklenburg said completion of phase four will take 18-24 months.