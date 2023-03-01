NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston city leaders will host the groundbreaking of a new sports complex Wednesday.

Construction of the new North Charleston Sports Complex is a $25 million project that will bring new opportunities to the area following the demolition of dated facilities.

The new facility will have five tennis courts, a roller rink, 25-meter pool, and a gymnasium for basketball, volleyball, and badminton.

The groundbreaking will be joined by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and members of the city council.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at 1455 Monitor Street.