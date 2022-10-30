WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have issued a recall on kerosene sold at a convenience store in Kingstree.

Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department report that kerosene sold since October 24 at Tanners Money Saver is contaminated.

Tanners Money Saver is located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree.

Officials urge customers who have purchased kerosene since October 24 not to use it.

“If you have put any of the kerosene in your heater already, do not try to use the heater. Take the heater outside and leave it,” WCFD said.