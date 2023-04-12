GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Food trucks from around the Lowcountry will be on display in Goose Creek during an event planned for later this month.

Cookin’ on the Creek invites food vendors to the municipal center to showcase the best items on their menus. “Along with their most popular menu items, each vendor will compete in a specialty item contest,” said organizers with the City of Goose Creek Recreation Department.

Attendees will receive two tickets which can be used to vote for their favorite.

Prize categories include “Most Original”, “Mayor’s Choice” and the “Overall Cookin’ in the Creek Champion.”

Children’s games, K-9 shows from the Goose Creek Police Department, music, and touch-a-truck vehicles will be on-site for the event.

Cookin’ on the Creek takes place Saturday, April 22 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. No outside coolers, alcohol, or pets are allowed.