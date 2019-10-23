Cool School: Andrews High School

Andrews High School provides an interesting and interactive learning experience for students. We’re in Georgetown county for our Cool School of the week.

The Z Space lab at Andrews High School uses computer applications to engage students in standards-based learning experiences. The entire school, all five-hundred-sixty-five students have access to the lab and activities are available for every subject.

The system has tracking built into the display, the stylus pen, and glasses. As students tilt their heads to look around an object, Z-Space updates to display the correct perspective in 3-D. Principal Dr. Paula Anderson says, “Students are very receptive to it. They enjoy going in and they are allowed to put on 3D glasses, get the stylus and they are actually manipulating objects. It just brings learning to life.” Junior Hetvi Thakkar says,”This is an innovative way to learn. We use it a lot in our AP Biology class to explore molecules, and it’s really good for anatomy too because we can look at the brain and heart very closely and all the muscles and bones.”

Among other content, students can examine the earth… the human heart.. construct a motor or build a battery.

